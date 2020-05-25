Main Management LLC Invests $7.67 Million in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

Main Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 257,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $7,674,000. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF comprises 1.4% of Main Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Main Management LLC owned 1.41% of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of XHB. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,858,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 160.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,336,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,830,000 after purchasing an additional 823,214 shares during the period. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the first quarter valued at about $16,468,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $11,847,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the first quarter valued at about $4,992,000.

NYSEARCA:XHB traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $39.97. 1,746,013 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,427,045. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.49. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a one year low of $23.95 and a one year high of $49.35.

About SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

