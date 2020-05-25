Main Management LLC Purchases 28,444 Shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

Main Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) by 4,740.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 28,444 shares during the quarter. Main Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF were worth $1,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EWY. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI South Korea ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWY traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $51.23. The company had a trading volume of 3,656,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,162,198. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a one year low of $38.26 and a one year high of $64.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.01.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Profile

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

Further Reading: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.