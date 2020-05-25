Main Management LLC Purchases Shares of 29,100 iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Main Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 29,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,186,000. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF accounts for 0.8% of Main Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $491,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Hudock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 340.0% in the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000.

Get iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS:ITA traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $153.01. The company had a trading volume of 145,693 shares. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $148.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $198.45. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1-year low of $145.00 and a 1-year high of $206.56.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

See Also: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.