Main Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

Main Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) by 23.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 24,697 shares during the quarter. Main Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of iShares MSCI Canada ETF worth $1,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 211.2% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Financial Architects Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 106.1% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:EWC remained flat at $$24.39 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 1,873,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,372,158. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.12. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 1 year low of $17.59 and a 1 year high of $30.81.

About iShares MSCI Canada ETF

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

