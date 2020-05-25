Main Management LLC Sells 16,501 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Main Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 307,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 16,501 shares during the quarter. Main Management LLC owned 0.07% of iShares Silver Trust worth $4,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SLV. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $527,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 4,636 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 101,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 19,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $1,008,000.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

Shares of iShares Silver Trust stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $16.04. The stock had a trading volume of 25,180,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,615,059. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.51. iShares Silver Trust has a 12 month low of $10.86 and a 12 month high of $18.35.

iShares Silver Trust Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Further Reading: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.