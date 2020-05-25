Main Management LLC Sells 4,577 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Main Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,577 shares during the period. Vanguard Health Care ETF makes up approximately 2.4% of Main Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Main Management LLC owned 0.15% of Vanguard Health Care ETF worth $13,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Insight Folios Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $266,000. Coho Partners Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,335,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Concorde Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 7,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Finally, Hikari Power Ltd raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 9,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Shares of VHT traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $191.02. The stock had a trading volume of 136,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,678. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $183.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $184.03. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a twelve month low of $138.11 and a twelve month high of $197.80.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.