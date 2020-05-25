Martingale Asset Management L P Boosts Stock Position in HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA)

Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 233,651 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,608 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P owned approximately 0.07% of HCA Healthcare worth $20,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Cibc Bank USA boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 5,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 50.8% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at $3,695,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.72% of the company’s stock.

HCA stock traded down $1.36 during trading on Monday, reaching $106.69. 2,122,528 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,075,895. HCA Healthcare Inc has a twelve month low of $58.38 and a twelve month high of $151.97. The company has a market capitalization of $36.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.14.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by ($0.31). HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 304.76% and a net margin of 5.90%. The firm had revenue of $12.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.97 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that HCA Healthcare Inc will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HCA shares. Citigroup cut their target price on HCA Healthcare from $168.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Raymond James cut their target price on HCA Healthcare from $165.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on HCA Healthcare from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on HCA Healthcare from $183.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. HCA Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.00.

In other HCA Healthcare news, insider Jon M. Foster sold 24,220 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.19, for a total transaction of $2,426,601.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,930,550.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

