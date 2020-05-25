Martingale Asset Management L P Decreases Position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Martingale Asset Management L P trimmed its holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 492,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,004 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned approximately 0.17% of CMS Energy worth $28,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the 1st quarter worth $137,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of CMS Energy by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 67,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,261,000 after acquiring an additional 5,855 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of CMS Energy by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 59,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,721,000 after buying an additional 1,674 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in shares of CMS Energy by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 13,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of CMS Energy by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 155,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,777,000 after buying an additional 7,472 shares during the period. 92.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CMS Energy stock traded up $0.85 during trading on Monday, hitting $55.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,497,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,193,804. The stock has a market cap of $15.91 billion, a PE ratio of 22.24, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.20. CMS Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $46.03 and a 12 month high of $69.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.07. CMS Energy had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.4075 dividend. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.46%.

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Dhenuvakonda Rao Venkat sold 875 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.76, for a total transaction of $48,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,900,969.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John G. Russell sold 5,600 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.73, for a total transaction of $312,088.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 181,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,129,651.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,040 shares of company stock valued at $610,741 over the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CMS has been the topic of several research reports. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.50 target price on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.83.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. The segment generates electricity through coal, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

