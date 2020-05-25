Martingale Asset Management L P Has $27.84 Million Stock Holdings in Popular Inc (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Martingale Asset Management L P cut its stake in Popular Inc (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 795,287 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,985 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned approximately 0.90% of Popular worth $27,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Popular by 70.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 910 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Popular in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in Popular during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Popular by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,525 shares of the bank’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in Popular during the 4th quarter worth $204,000. 88.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BPOP traded down $0.52 during trading on Monday, hitting $37.19. 703,979 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 947,794. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.89 and a 200 day moving average of $48.54. Popular Inc has a 52-week low of $23.69 and a 52-week high of $61.46.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($1.00). Popular had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 18.98%. The company had revenue of $599.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $604.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Popular Inc will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. Popular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.26%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Popular from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Popular from $66.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. TheStreet downgraded Popular from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine raised Popular from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Popular in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.67.

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products. It also offers commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; consumer loans, including personal loans, credit cards, automobile loans, home equity lines of credit, and other loans to individual borrowers; construction loans; and lease financing comprising automobile loans/leases.

