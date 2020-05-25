Martingale Asset Management L P Increases Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG)

Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) by 73.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 334,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 141,865 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned 0.07% of Public Service Enterprise Group worth $15,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 523,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,532,000 after acquiring an additional 76,533 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 103,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,645,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 20,773 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $932,000 after acquiring an additional 7,447 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $565,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 101,539 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. 67.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PEG. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.88.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CFO Daniel J. Cregg sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.14, for a total transaction of $32,587.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,133,554.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PEG stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $48.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,168,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,725,284. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.46 and its 200 day moving average is $54.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.75 and a fifty-two week high of $63.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.59.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.02. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 14.59% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 8th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.76%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

