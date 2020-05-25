Martingale Asset Management L P Purchases 2,751 Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its stake in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 344,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,751 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P owned approximately 0.09% of Equity Residential worth $21,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Equity Residential during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,932,241,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,897,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $881,798,000 after acquiring an additional 903,722 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,954,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $561,833,000 after acquiring an additional 356,136 shares during the period. PGGM Investments grew its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 6,482,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $400,060,000 after acquiring an additional 60,798 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,726,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $463,337,000 after acquiring an additional 46,984 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EQR shares. Zelman & Associates upgraded Equity Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird raised Equity Residential from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Equity Residential from $90.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Citigroup lowered their price target on Equity Residential from $87.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Equity Residential from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

Shares of EQR traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $57.40. 2,835,280 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,852,152. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.84. Equity Residential has a 52-week low of $49.62 and a 52-week high of $89.55. The company has a market cap of $21.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.04). Equity Residential had a net margin of 43.16% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The company had revenue of $682.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban markets where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 307 properties consisting of 79,482 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

See Also: Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.