Martingale Asset Management L P Reduces Holdings in Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN)

Martingale Asset Management L P trimmed its stake in Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 459,893 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 26,057 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned approximately 0.56% of Dunkin Brands Group worth $24,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in Dunkin Brands Group by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 15,340 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC lifted its stake in Dunkin Brands Group by 2.0% during the first quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 8,450 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Dunkin Brands Group by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 21,646 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Dunkin Brands Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 38,268 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Dunkin Brands Group by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,351 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. 86.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dunkin Brands Group alerts:

In other news, CFO Katherine D. Jaspon sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $462,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $840,180. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DNKN stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $64.57. 452,052 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,275,643. Dunkin Brands Group Inc has a twelve month low of $38.51 and a twelve month high of $84.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.89.

Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.05. Dunkin Brands Group had a negative return on equity of 42.33% and a net margin of 17.59%. The company had revenue of $323.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. Dunkin Brands Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Dunkin Brands Group Inc will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DNKN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Dunkin Brands Group from $75.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Dunkin Brands Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Dunkin Brands Group from $71.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Dunkin Brands Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on Dunkin Brands Group from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dunkin Brands Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.57.

Dunkin Brands Group Company Profile

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and licenses quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Dunkin' U.S., Dunkin' International, Baskin-Robbins International, Baskin-Robbins U.S., and U.S. Advertising Funds.

Featured Story: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNKN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN).

Receive News & Ratings for Dunkin Brands Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dunkin Brands Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.