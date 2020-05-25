MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Shares Bought by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 105.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,949 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,550 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.19% of MAXIMUS worth $6,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MAXIMUS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of MAXIMUS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of MAXIMUS by 96.2% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,007 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of MAXIMUS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $154,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MAXIMUS by 3,017.1% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,369 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,293 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.58% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut MAXIMUS from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, MAXIMUS currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

MMS opened at $70.16 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.65 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.25. MAXIMUS, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.42 and a 1-year high of $82.02.

MAXIMUS (NYSE:MMS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The health services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $818.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.28 million. MAXIMUS had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 17.09%. MAXIMUS’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. Research analysts expect that MAXIMUS, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. MAXIMUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.11%.

In other MAXIMUS news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.23, for a total transaction of $651,530.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MAXIMUS, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. The company's Health Services segment offers various BPS, appeals, and assessments for state, provincial, and national government programs, including Medicaid, Children's Health Insurance Program, Affordable Care Act, Health Insurance British Columbia, Health Assessment Advisory Service contract, and Preadmission Screening and Resident Reviews.

