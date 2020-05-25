MediBloc [ERC20] (MEDX) Price Hits $0.0037 on Exchanges

MediBloc [ERC20] (CURRENCY:MEDX) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 25th. MediBloc [ERC20] has a total market capitalization of $12.75 million and $124,850.00 worth of MediBloc [ERC20] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, MediBloc [ERC20] has traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar. One MediBloc [ERC20] token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000040 BTC on exchanges including DEx.top, Cashierest, CPDAX and Kryptono.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00000867 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00043840 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $343.41 or 0.03907506 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004033 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00056937 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002308 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00031366 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004505 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011372 BTC.

MediBloc [ERC20] Profile

MEDX is a token. It launched on May 28th, 2018. MediBloc [ERC20]’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,434,635,926 tokens. The official website for MediBloc [ERC20] is medibloc.org. MediBloc [ERC20]’s official Twitter account is @_MediBloc. The official message board for MediBloc [ERC20] is medium.com/medibloc.

MediBloc [ERC20] Token Trading

MediBloc [ERC20] can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kryptono, Cashierest, CPDAX, Gate.io, Upbit, Coinsuper, Coinrail, DEx.top, Bittrex and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediBloc [ERC20] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MediBloc [ERC20] should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MediBloc [ERC20] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

