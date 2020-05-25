MedicCoin Market Capitalization Hits $16,697.89 (MEDIC)

MedicCoin (CURRENCY:MEDIC) traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 25th. MedicCoin has a total market cap of $16,697.89 and $22.00 worth of MedicCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MedicCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, Cryptohub, CryptoBridge and Sistemkoin. In the last week, MedicCoin has traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get MedicCoin alerts:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004750 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000465 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000282 BTC.

MedicCoin Profile

MedicCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 14th, 2018. MedicCoin’s total supply is 298,349,835 coins and its circulating supply is 298,349,398 coins. MedicCoin’s official Twitter account is @mediccoin. MedicCoin’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/MEDIC. MedicCoin’s official website is mediccoin.com.

Buying and Selling MedicCoin

MedicCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, CryptoBridge, Graviex, Stocks.Exchange, Sistemkoin and Cryptohub. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MedicCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MedicCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MedicCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MedicCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MedicCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.