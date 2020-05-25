Merculet Hits Market Cap of $671,187.01 (MVP)

Merculet (CURRENCY:MVP) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 25th. Merculet has a market capitalization of $671,187.01 and approximately $10,250.00 worth of Merculet was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Merculet has traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar. One Merculet token can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Bilaxy, OKEx and IDEX.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011245 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002205 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $184.50 or 0.02073222 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.43 or 0.00094755 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.36 or 0.00183880 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00043530 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000743 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Merculet’s launch date was April 7th, 2018. Merculet’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,075,695,955 tokens. Merculet’s official message board is medium.com/merculet. Merculet’s official Twitter account is @Merculet_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Merculet is /r/Merculet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Merculet’s official website is www.merculet.io.

Merculet can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, IDEX, CoinMex, Kucoin, OKEx and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Merculet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Merculet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Merculet using one of the exchanges listed above.

