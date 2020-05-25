Michael Commons Sells 5,780 Shares of Altus Group Ltd (TSE:AIF) Stock

Altus Group Ltd (TSE:AIF) Senior Officer Michael Commons sold 5,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.70, for a total value of C$241,026.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$509,448.90.

AIF traded up C$0.53 on Monday, reaching C$42.04. The company had a trading volume of 19,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,744. Altus Group Ltd has a 1 year low of C$29.00 and a 1 year high of C$48.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion and a PE ratio of 112.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$40.31 and a 200-day moving average price of C$40.23.

Altus Group (TSE:AIF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.23 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$131.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$131.04 million. As a group, analysts expect that Altus Group Ltd will post 1.7499999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AIF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Altus Group from C$45.00 to C$40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Scotiabank downgraded Altus Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$46.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. TD Securities dropped their target price on Altus Group from C$50.00 to C$47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Altus Group from C$42.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Altus Group from C$47.00 to C$46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Altus Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$42.43.

About Altus Group

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate (CRE) industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in three segments: Altus Analytics, Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting), and Geomatics.

