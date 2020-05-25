Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Sold by Pegasus Partners Ltd.

Pegasus Partners Ltd. reduced its position in Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 14.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,232 shares during the quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $1,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCHP. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 40,938 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,776,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 35,547 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,410,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 6,654 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 468,830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,787,000 after acquiring an additional 53,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 8,416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MCHP. BidaskClub raised Microchip Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Microchip Technology from $132.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Sunday. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Microchip Technology from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Microchip Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.66.

Shares of MCHP traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $87.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,815,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,628,933. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.60. Microchip Technology Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.15 and a 1 year high of $112.47.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 10.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Microchip Technology Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.3675 per share. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is presently 28.38%.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

Recommended Story: Institutional Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.