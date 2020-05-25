Mindexcoin (MIC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $324,088.71

Mindexcoin (CURRENCY:MIC) traded down 14.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 25th. One Mindexcoin token can now be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges including Mercatox, Token Store, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and LATOKEN. Mindexcoin has a market cap of $324,088.71 and $710.00 worth of Mindexcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Mindexcoin has traded 39.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011376 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002203 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $182.82 or 0.02084950 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.31 or 0.00094786 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.16 or 0.00184337 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00043785 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000739 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000165 BTC.

About Mindexcoin

Mindexcoin’s genesis date was January 18th, 2018. Mindexcoin’s total supply is 1,548,595,545 tokens and its circulating supply is 683,595,545 tokens. The official website for Mindexcoin is mindexcoin.com. The official message board for Mindexcoin is medium.com/mindexcoin. Mindexcoin’s official Twitter account is @mindexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Mindexcoin Token Trading

Mindexcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Token Store, Mercatox, LATOKEN and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mindexcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mindexcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mindexcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

