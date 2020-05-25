MineBee (MB) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $37,618.00

MineBee (CURRENCY:MB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 25th. One MineBee token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hanbitco and ProBit Exchange. In the last seven days, MineBee has traded 20.3% lower against the dollar. MineBee has a total market capitalization of $629,422.87 and approximately $37,618.00 worth of MineBee was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get MineBee alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011394 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002219 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $183.61 or 0.02090990 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.33 or 0.00094829 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00184852 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00043822 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000740 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000166 BTC.

About MineBee

MineBee’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,830,117,455 tokens. The official website for MineBee is minebee.io. The official message board for MineBee is medium.com/minebee. MineBee’s official Twitter account is @

.

Buying and Selling MineBee

MineBee can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ProBit Exchange and Hanbitco. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MineBee directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MineBee should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MineBee using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MineBee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MineBee and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.