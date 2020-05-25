Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Lowers Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 150,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,822 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $4,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Fastenal by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,116,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,409,891,000 after buying an additional 1,577,504 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Fastenal by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,491,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,993,000 after buying an additional 269,156 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Fastenal by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,883,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,247,000 after buying an additional 621,353 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Fastenal in the 4th quarter valued at $217,422,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Fastenal by 128.6% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,653,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,899,000 after buying an additional 3,180,349 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.71, for a total value of $1,588,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,152,043.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Leland J. Hein sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total transaction of $88,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,940.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,733 shares of company stock worth $3,397,099 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

FAST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Fastenal from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Fastenal from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.30.

Fastenal stock opened at $38.68 on Monday. Fastenal has a 52 week low of $26.72 and a 52 week high of $40.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.16 billion, a PE ratio of 27.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.16.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Fastenal had a net margin of 14.83% and a return on equity of 30.71%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 28th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.46%.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

