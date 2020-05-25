Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,785 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,377 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $3,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hudock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 625.0% in the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 4,614.3% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Trac Pham sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.67, for a total value of $733,350.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,704 shares in the company, valued at $983,275.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bruce R. Chizen sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.63, for a total value of $3,840,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,022,538.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $5,886,250. Company insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys stock opened at $171.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.90. The company has a market cap of $25.76 billion, a PE ratio of 55.74, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.14. Synopsys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.90 and a fifty-two week high of $171.47.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $861.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $836.52 million. Synopsys had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 13.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on SNPS. Benchmark boosted their price target on Synopsys from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Synopsys from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Synopsys from $182.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Synopsys from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.69.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

