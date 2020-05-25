MOAC Price Tops $0.13 (MOAC)

MOAC (CURRENCY:MOAC) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 25th. MOAC has a market cap of $8.33 million and approximately $59,711.00 worth of MOAC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MOAC coin can currently be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00001498 BTC on major exchanges including $50.98, $5.60, $7.50 and $24.43. Over the last seven days, MOAC has traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MOAC alerts:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005628 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000622 BTC.

MIB Coin (MIB) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000053 BTC.

MOAC Coin Profile

MOAC (CRYPTO:MOAC) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 1st, 2018. MOAC’s total supply is 151,205,864 coins and its circulating supply is 62,463,334 coins. The official message board for MOAC is medium.com/@moac_io. MOAC’s official Twitter account is @moac_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for MOAC is /r/MOAC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MOAC’s official website is moac.io.

MOAC Coin Trading

MOAC can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $18.94, $7.50, $13.77, $24.43, $24.68, $10.39, $20.33, $33.94, $32.15, $51.55, $5.60 and $50.98. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MOAC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MOAC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MOAC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MOAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MOAC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.