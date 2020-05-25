MonetaryUnit Reaches One Day Volume of $2,369.00 (MUE)

MonetaryUnit (CURRENCY:MUE) traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 25th. Over the last week, MonetaryUnit has traded up 33.6% against the US dollar. MonetaryUnit has a total market cap of $1.19 million and approximately $2,369.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MonetaryUnit coin can now be purchased for $0.0062 or 0.00000070 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, CryptoBridge, Upbit and Bittylicious.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get MonetaryUnit alerts:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00016538 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003249 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000817 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003118 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 22.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded down 51.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MonetaryUnit Coin Profile

MUE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 191,074,895 coins. MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MonetaryUnit is www.monetaryunit.org.

MonetaryUnit Coin Trading

MonetaryUnit can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, CoinExchange, Bittylicious, Bittrex and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonetaryUnit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MonetaryUnit should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MonetaryUnit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MonetaryUnit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MonetaryUnit and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.