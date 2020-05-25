Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $6.72 Million Stake in BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ:TECH)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ:TECH) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,456 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of BIO-TECHNE worth $6,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in BIO-TECHNE by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 2,492 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its holdings in BIO-TECHNE by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its holdings in BIO-TECHNE by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 7,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in BIO-TECHNE by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,893 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BIO-TECHNE alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of BIO-TECHNE from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of BIO-TECHNE from $230.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of BIO-TECHNE from $222.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BIO-TECHNE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of BIO-TECHNE in a report on Thursday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. BIO-TECHNE has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.70.

In other news, Director Harold J. Wiens sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,074,725. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TECH opened at $266.40 on Monday. BIO-TECHNE Corp has a fifty-two week low of $155.17 and a fifty-two week high of $282.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.69 and a quick ratio of 3.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.32, a PEG ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $224.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $211.02.

BIO-TECHNE (NASDAQ:TECH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biotechnology company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $194.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.32 million. BIO-TECHNE had a net margin of 24.77% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BIO-TECHNE Corp will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

BIO-TECHNE Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology reagents, instruments, and clinical diagnostic controls worldwide. It operates in three segments: Biotechnology, Protein Platforms, and Diagnostics. The Biotechnology segment offers specialized proteins, such as cytokines and growth factors, immunoassays, antibodies, and related reagents to the biotechnology research community; and in situ hybridization, media, and other cell culture products and reagents.

Further Reading: Market Indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TECH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ:TECH).

Receive News & Ratings for BIO-TECHNE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BIO-TECHNE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.