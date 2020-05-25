Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $6.72 Million Stake in BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ:TECH)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ:TECH) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,456 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of BIO-TECHNE worth $6,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in BIO-TECHNE by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 2,492 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its holdings in BIO-TECHNE by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its holdings in BIO-TECHNE by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 7,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in BIO-TECHNE by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,893 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of BIO-TECHNE from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of BIO-TECHNE from $230.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of BIO-TECHNE from $222.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BIO-TECHNE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of BIO-TECHNE in a report on Thursday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. BIO-TECHNE has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.70.
In other news, Director Harold J. Wiens sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,074,725. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
TECH opened at $266.40 on Monday. BIO-TECHNE Corp has a fifty-two week low of $155.17 and a fifty-two week high of $282.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.69 and a quick ratio of 3.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.32, a PEG ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $224.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $211.02.
BIO-TECHNE (NASDAQ:TECH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biotechnology company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $194.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.32 million. BIO-TECHNE had a net margin of 24.77% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BIO-TECHNE Corp will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.
BIO-TECHNE Profile
Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology reagents, instruments, and clinical diagnostic controls worldwide. It operates in three segments: Biotechnology, Protein Platforms, and Diagnostics. The Biotechnology segment offers specialized proteins, such as cytokines and growth factors, immunoassays, antibodies, and related reagents to the biotechnology research community; and in situ hybridization, media, and other cell culture products and reagents.
