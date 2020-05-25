National Access Cannabis (OTCMKTS:NACNF) Earns “Buy” Rating from Echelon Wealth Partners

National Access Cannabis (OTCMKTS:NACNF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners in a research note issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $0.30 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NACNF traded down C$0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$0.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 163,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,035. National Access Cannabis has a one year low of C$0.02 and a one year high of C$0.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.14.

About National Access Cannabis

National Access Cannabis Corp., through its subsidiary National Access Canada Corporation, owns and operates medical clinics in Canada. The company provides cannabinoid educational services; and medical cannabis treatments for patients through a network of physicians and health professionals. As of April 18, 2019, it operated 25 cannabis retail stores, which sells and distributes cannabis related products under the META and NewLeaf brands in Alberta and Manitoba.

