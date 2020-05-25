Nebula AI (NBAI) Trading 8.9% Lower Over Last Week

Nebula AI (CURRENCY:NBAI) traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 25th. In the last week, Nebula AI has traded down 8.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Nebula AI token can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX, IDEX and CoinBene. Nebula AI has a market capitalization of $296,196.50 and approximately $33.00 worth of Nebula AI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Nebula AI alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000883 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00043821 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $348.31 or 0.03915141 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00004009 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002335 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00056340 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00031361 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004486 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011251 BTC.

Nebula AI Profile

Nebula AI (CRYPTO:NBAI) is a token. Its genesis date was April 2nd, 2018. Nebula AI’s total supply is 4,912,227,207 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,254,943,205 tokens. Nebula AI’s official Twitter account is @nebula_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nebula AI’s official website is www.nebula-ai.com.

Nebula AI Token Trading

Nebula AI can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, DDEX and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nebula AI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nebula AI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nebula AI using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nebula AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nebula AI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.