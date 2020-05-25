Nice Ltd (NASDAQ:NICE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Nice Ltd (NASDAQ:NICE) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $182.80.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NICE shares. Citigroup raised their target price on Nice from $156.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Wedbush raised their target price on Nice from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Nice from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nice from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Nice from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NICE. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Nice by 85.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,335,781 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $362,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,420 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Nice by 91.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,317,571 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $204,421,000 after purchasing an additional 630,096 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in shares of Nice by 1,858.0% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 637,319 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,880,000 after purchasing an additional 604,769 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Nice by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,133,877 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $737,019,000 after purchasing an additional 500,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its position in shares of Nice by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,262,187 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $195,935,000 after purchasing an additional 378,741 shares during the last quarter. 52.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nice stock traded up $2.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $182.37. The stock had a trading volume of 116,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,198. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a PE ratio of 60.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.75. Nice has a 12 month low of $110.59 and a 12 month high of $184.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Nice (NASDAQ:NICE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.02. Nice had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 12.13%. The business had revenue of $411.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.87 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Nice will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nice Company Profile

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. The Customer Engagement segment offers platform and solutions that empower businesses to deliver consistent and personalized experience across the customer journey, and optimize business performance and ensure compliance.

