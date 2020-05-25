NIX (NIX) Price Hits $0.0714 on Major Exchanges

NIX (CURRENCY:NIX) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 25th. In the last week, NIX has traded down 13.8% against the U.S. dollar. NIX has a total market capitalization of $3.09 million and approximately $108,360.00 worth of NIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NIX coin can now be bought for $0.0714 or 0.00000802 BTC on major exchanges including $5.60, $10.39, $50.98 and $32.15.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get NIX alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8,901.56 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $205.37 or 0.02307179 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $229.35 or 0.02576485 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.95 or 0.00482470 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00012837 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $61.87 or 0.00695021 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00075705 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00024295 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45.75 or 0.00513993 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000028 BTC.

NIX Profile

NIX (CRYPTO:NIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 30th, 2018. NIX’s total supply is 43,245,163 coins. NIX’s official website is nixplatform.io. The official message board for NIX is nixplatform.io/blog. The Reddit community for NIX is /r/NixPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NIX’s official Twitter account is @NIXplatform.

Buying and Selling NIX

NIX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $7.50, $32.15, $13.77, $5.60, $24.68, $18.94, $51.55, $33.94, $24.43, $20.33, $50.98 and $10.39. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NIX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NIX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NIX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NIX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.