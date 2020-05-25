No BS Crypto (NOBS) Price Down 2.3% This Week

No BS Crypto (CURRENCY:NOBS) traded up 28% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 25th. During the last seven days, No BS Crypto has traded down 2.3% against the dollar. No BS Crypto has a market cap of $36,487.37 and approximately $24,399.00 worth of No BS Crypto was traded on exchanges in the last day. One No BS Crypto token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000883 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00043821 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $348.31 or 0.03915141 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00004009 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002335 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00056340 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00031361 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004486 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011251 BTC.

No BS Crypto Token Profile

NOBS is a token. It launched on May 4th, 2018. No BS Crypto’s total supply is 2,499,989,600 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,248,453,800 tokens. No BS Crypto’s official Twitter account is @noBScrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. No BS Crypto’s official website is nobscrypto.com.

Buying and Selling No BS Crypto

No BS Crypto can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as No BS Crypto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade No BS Crypto should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase No BS Crypto using one of the exchanges listed above.

