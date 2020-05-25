Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Has $1.16 Million Stock Position in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) by 34.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,135 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 4,114 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $1,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of A. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $261,973,000. Parnassus Investments CA raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 211.7% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 2,805,671 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $200,942,000 after buying an additional 1,905,671 shares in the last quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,748,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Agilent Technologies by 111,608.8% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,015,433 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $86,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Agilent Technologies by 181.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,479,846 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $105,987,000 after purchasing an additional 954,803 shares in the last quarter.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE A opened at $84.98 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Agilent Technologies Inc has a 1-year low of $61.13 and a 1-year high of $90.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.16 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $77.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.96.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The medical research company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies Inc will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.15%.

A has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.75.

In other Agilent Technologies news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 18,018 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $1,441,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 13,603 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.72, for a total transaction of $1,070,828.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 529,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,662,166.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,929 shares of company stock worth $3,476,727 in the last 90 days.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

See Also: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding A? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A).

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.