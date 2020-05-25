NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) is Kopernik Global Investors LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Kopernik Global Investors LLC cut its position in NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) by 21.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,877,395 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 768,876 shares during the period. NovaGold Resources makes up about 4.5% of Kopernik Global Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Kopernik Global Investors LLC owned about 0.88% of NovaGold Resources worth $21,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of NovaGold Resources by 715.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,984 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,618 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of NovaGold Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of NovaGold Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of NovaGold Resources by 674.9% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,471 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 4,765 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of NovaGold Resources in the third quarter worth approximately $67,000.

Shares of NG stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $11.57. The company had a trading volume of 2,086,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,086,682. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.69 and a 52-week high of $12.85.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 1st. The mining company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02).

In related news, CFO David A. Ottewell sold 34,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.44, for a total transaction of $429,491.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 666,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,296,907.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 62,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.68, for a total transaction of $480,092.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $962,426.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 338,355 shares of company stock worth $3,360,753 in the last three months.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NovaGold Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of NovaGold Resources in a research report on Friday, April 3rd.

NovaGold Resources Inc primarily explores for and develops gold mineral properties in Canada and the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold property covering an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

