NuShares Market Cap Hits $623,529.76 (NSR)

NuShares (CURRENCY:NSR) traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 25th. In the last week, NuShares has traded down 17.5% against the US dollar. One NuShares token can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. NuShares has a total market cap of $623,529.76 and approximately $28.00 worth of NuShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BitBay (BAY) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001909 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00018461 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 29.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000418 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004841 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded down 32.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

NSR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 28th, 2014. NuShares’ total supply is 3,134,648,141 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,777,600,756 tokens. NuShares’ official Twitter account is @OfficialNuBits and its Facebook page is accessible here. NuShares’ official website is nubits.com/nushares. The Reddit community for NuShares is /r/NuBits and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

