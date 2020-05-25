OAX Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.20 Million (OAX)

OAX (CURRENCY:OAX) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 25th. OAX has a total market cap of $3.15 million and approximately $1.20 million worth of OAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, OAX has traded 21% higher against the dollar. One OAX token can now be purchased for $0.0422 or 0.00000475 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000883 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00043821 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $348.31 or 0.03915141 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00004009 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002335 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00056340 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00031361 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004486 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011251 BTC.

OAX Profile

OAX is a token. It was first traded on June 1st, 2017. OAX’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 74,516,000 tokens. The Reddit community for OAX is /r/OpenANX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for OAX is oax.org. OAX’s official Twitter account is @OAX_Foundation.

Buying and Selling OAX

OAX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OAX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

