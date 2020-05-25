OBA Financial Services (NASDAQ:OBAF) Earns News Impact Rating of -2.00

News stories about OBA Financial Services (NASDAQ:OBAF) have been trending negative on Monday, InfoTrie reports. InfoTrie scores the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. OBA Financial Services earned a coverage optimism score of -2.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news articles about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

OBA Financial Services has a 12-month low of $17.62 and a 12-month high of $26.93.

OBA Financial Services, Inc owns 100% of the common stock of OBA Bank (Bank). The Bank is a federally chartered savings bank headquartered in Germantown, Maryland. The Bank is a wholly owned subsidiary of OBA Financial Services, Inc The Bank provides financial services to individuals, families, and businesses through six banking offices located in the Maryland counties of Montgomery, Anne Arundel, and Howard.

