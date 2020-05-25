Observer (OBSR) Market Cap Tops $3.55 Million

Observer (CURRENCY:OBSR) traded up 13.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 25th. One Observer coin can currently be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24 and Coinsuper. Observer has a market cap of $3.55 million and $1.40 million worth of Observer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Observer has traded down 3.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Observer alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011255 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002201 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $185.40 or 0.02083040 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.44 or 0.00094847 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.36 or 0.00183777 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00043527 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000739 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000165 BTC.

About Observer

Observer’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,100,841,304 coins. Observer’s official Twitter account is @observerfounda1. The Reddit community for Observer is /r/OBSR. Observer’s official website is www.obsr.org.

Buying and Selling Observer

Observer can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Coinsuper. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Observer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Observer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Observer using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Observer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Observer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.