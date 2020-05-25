OKCash Price Hits $0.0196 on Major Exchanges (OK)

OKCash (CURRENCY:OK) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 25th. One OKCash coin can currently be bought for $0.0196 or 0.00000221 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. OKCash has a market capitalization of $1.48 million and approximately $6,335.00 worth of OKCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, OKCash has traded up 1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00029399 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00029540 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000281 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000656 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8,953.47 or 1.00641269 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00075976 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000599 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000038 BTC.

OKCash Coin Profile

OK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 24th, 2014. OKCash’s total supply is 75,173,431 coins. OKCash’s official website is okcash.co. OKCash’s official message board is okcashtalk.org. The Reddit community for OKCash is /r/OKCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OKCash’s official Twitter account is @OKCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “OK Specs Released: Nov 24th 2014PoW Ended at block: 33,186Total coins at the end of Pow/Pos Hybrid Period: 36,297,000 OKCashMax Cap: 105,000,000 OKCashFull POS started: Dec 9th 2014Proof of StakeStake Rewards: 69% 1st Year (block 531,257)| 20% 2nd (block 1,022,514) | 10% 3rd (block 1,523,771)| 6% 4th Year on wardsPoS Min Stake Time: 8 hrTransactions: 10 confirmationsStakes: 64 confirmationsBlock Time: 72 seconds average block time.Rpcport: 6969Port: 6970Test ports: ( RPCport 7979 ) ( Port 7980 ) “

OKCash Coin Trading

