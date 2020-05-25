OneRoot Network (RNT) Price Tops $0.0145 on Top Exchanges

OneRoot Network (CURRENCY:RNT) traded 6.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 25th. In the last seven days, OneRoot Network has traded up 30.1% against the US dollar. One OneRoot Network token can currently be bought for about $0.0145 or 0.00000163 BTC on exchanges including Bithumb and OKEx. OneRoot Network has a total market cap of $4.13 million and approximately $8.84 million worth of OneRoot Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get OneRoot Network alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000885 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00043800 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004575 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $348.60 or 0.03912587 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002342 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00056103 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00031392 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004485 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011227 BTC.

OneRoot Network Profile

OneRoot Network (RNT) is a token. It was first traded on December 8th, 2017. OneRoot Network’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 284,073,817 tokens. The official website for OneRoot Network is www.oneroot.io/en. OneRoot Network’s official Twitter account is @OneRootNetwork.

Buying and Selling OneRoot Network

OneRoot Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx and Bithumb. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OneRoot Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OneRoot Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OneRoot Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OneRoot Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OneRoot Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.