Opacity (OPQ) Market Cap Hits $887,889.42

Opacity (CURRENCY:OPQ) traded up 4.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 25th. Opacity has a market capitalization of $887,889.42 and $82,490.00 worth of Opacity was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Opacity has traded down 17.6% against the US dollar. One Opacity token can currently be bought for $0.0069 or 0.00000077 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin and Cryptopia.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011233 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002201 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $185.42 or 0.02081064 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.22 or 0.00092301 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.45 or 0.00184619 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00043481 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000739 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Opacity Token Profile

Opacity was first traded on November 5th, 2018. Opacity’s total supply is 130,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 129,310,495 tokens. The Reddit community for Opacity is /r/opacity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Opacity’s official Twitter account is @Opacity_Storage. Opacity’s official message board is medium.com/opacity-storage. Opacity’s official website is opacity.io.

Opacity Token Trading

Opacity can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opacity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Opacity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Opacity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

