Opus (OPT) Price Reaches $0.0013 on Exchanges

Opus (CURRENCY:OPT) traded down 10% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 25th. Opus has a total market capitalization of $184,780.51 and approximately $1.00 worth of Opus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Opus has traded 9.5% lower against the dollar. One Opus token can currently be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges including IDEX and HitBTC.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011411 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002212 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $183.50 or 0.02092536 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.33 or 0.00094957 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.24 or 0.00185141 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00043886 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000740 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000165 BTC.

About Opus

Opus was first traded on July 14th, 2017. Opus’ total supply is 249,308,531 tokens and its circulating supply is 140,080,549 tokens. The Reddit community for Opus is /r/opusfoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Opus’ official Twitter account is @opusfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Opus is opus-foundation.org.

Opus Token Trading

Opus can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Opus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Opus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

