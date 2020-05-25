Origin Protocol (OGN) Price Tops $0.19

Origin Protocol (CURRENCY:OGN) traded up 7.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 25th. Origin Protocol has a market cap of $6.49 million and approximately $10.14 million worth of Origin Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Origin Protocol has traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar. One Origin Protocol token can now be bought for $0.19 or 0.00002150 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Origin Protocol alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000884 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00043774 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004733 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $347.82 or 0.03906833 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002339 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00056122 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00031396 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004484 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011229 BTC.

About Origin Protocol

OGN is a token. Its launch date was October 1st, 2018. Origin Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,881,843 tokens. Origin Protocol’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Origin Protocol is medium.com/originprotocol/introducing-origin-6e7e3a1cd1c9. Origin Protocol’s official website is www.originprotocol.com.

Buying and Selling Origin Protocol

Origin Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Origin Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Origin Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Origin Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Origin Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.