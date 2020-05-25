Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.44 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Oshkosh’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.68. Oshkosh reported earnings of $2.72 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 83.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Oshkosh will report full year earnings of $4.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $5.65. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $7.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Oshkosh.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 6.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.82 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Oshkosh from $83.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Oshkosh from $87.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Oshkosh in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Bank of America lowered Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Oshkosh from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.94.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OSK. Aristotle Capital Management LLC raised its position in Oshkosh by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 8,875,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796,775 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Oshkosh by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,262,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,841,000 after purchasing an additional 47,737 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Oshkosh by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,180,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,372,000 after purchasing an additional 66,810 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Oshkosh by 79.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,668,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,929,000 after purchasing an additional 741,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Oshkosh by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,520,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,797,000 after purchasing an additional 34,521 shares during the last quarter. 93.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE OSK traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $65.66. 490,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 739,269. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 9.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $64.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.69. Oshkosh has a fifty-two week low of $46.72 and a fifty-two week high of $95.62.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is presently 14.44%.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

