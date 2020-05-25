Parachute Trading Down 10.4% Over Last Week (PAR)

Parachute (CURRENCY:PAR) traded 15.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 25th. Parachute has a total market cap of $109,233.65 and approximately $9,480.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Parachute token can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. Over the last week, Parachute has traded down 10.4% against the U.S. dollar.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004752 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000465 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000282 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Parachute is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 8th, 2018. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,334 tokens and its circulating supply is 446,829,109 tokens. The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken. Parachute’s official website is www.parachutetoken.com. Parachute’s official Twitter account is @

Parachute can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Parachute should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Parachute using one of the exchanges listed above.

