Patientory (PTOY) Hits 1-Day Volume of $214.00

Patientory (CURRENCY:PTOY) traded down 1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 25th. Patientory has a total market cap of $322,188.87 and approximately $214.00 worth of Patientory was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Patientory token can now be purchased for about $0.0046 or 0.00000052 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Patientory has traded down 4.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Patientory alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000883 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00043809 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $347.96 or 0.03909030 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004348 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002338 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00056173 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00031390 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004487 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011238 BTC.

About Patientory

Patientory (PTOY) is a token. Its genesis date was May 31st, 2017. Patientory’s total supply is 100,002,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 tokens. Patientory’s official website is patientory.com. Patientory’s official Twitter account is @Patientory and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Patientory Token Trading

Patientory can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patientory directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Patientory should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Patientory using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Patientory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Patientory and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.