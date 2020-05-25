PAX Gold (PAXG) Hits Market Cap of $43.92 Million

PAX Gold (CURRENCY:PAXG) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 25th. In the last seven days, PAX Gold has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar. One PAX Gold token can currently be bought for approximately $1,722.53 or 0.19356305 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PAX Gold has a total market cap of $43.92 million and approximately $558,116.00 worth of PAX Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000881 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00043793 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $348.40 or 0.03915031 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00004011 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002337 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00056369 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00031352 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004483 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011239 BTC.

PAX Gold Profile

PAX Gold is a token. Its genesis date was August 29th, 2019. PAX Gold’s total supply is 25,497 tokens. The official website for PAX Gold is www.paxos.com/paxgold. PAX Gold’s official Twitter account is @PaxosGlobal. The official message board for PAX Gold is medium.com/paxos.

Buying and Selling PAX Gold

PAX Gold can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAX Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAX Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PAX Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

