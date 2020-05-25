Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) will announce earnings of $0.61 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Paychex’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.63 and the lowest is $0.59. Paychex reported earnings of $0.63 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, June 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Paychex will report full year earnings of $3.00 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.98 to $3.03. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.64 to $2.93. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Paychex.

Get Paychex alerts:

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 25th. The business services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 41.68% and a net margin of 26.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share.

PAYX has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Paychex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Paychex from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Paychex from $91.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Cowen increased their price target on Paychex from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Paychex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paychex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.82.

In other news, Director Tom Bonadio acquired 1,650 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Friday, March 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $60.59 per share, with a total value of $99,973.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,157 shares in the company, valued at $918,362.63. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 68.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Paychex stock traded up $0.18 on Monday, hitting $67.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,387,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,605,365. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.96. Paychex has a 1 year low of $47.87 and a 1 year high of $90.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.14 and a 200-day moving average of $77.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.32%.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Article: Buyback

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Paychex (PAYX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.