Peerplays (PPY) Hits Market Cap of $1.19 Million

Peerplays (CURRENCY:PPY) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 25th. In the last seven days, Peerplays has traded down 4.6% against the US dollar. One Peerplays coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.26 or 0.00002967 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Peerplays has a total market cap of $1.19 million and approximately $11,049.00 worth of Peerplays was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Peerplays Profile

Peerplays’ genesis date was April 30th, 2016. Peerplays’ total supply is 5,589,336 coins and its circulating supply is 4,501,541 coins. The Reddit community for Peerplays is /r/Peerplays and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Peerplays is www.peerplays.com. Peerplays’ official Twitter account is @Peerplays and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Peerplays

Peerplays can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peerplays directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peerplays should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Peerplays using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

