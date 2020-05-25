Pegasus Partners Ltd. Acquires New Holdings in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Pegasus Partners Ltd. acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,252,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ADP. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth about $5,301,510,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth about $676,751,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 9,689.2% during the first quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 901,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $123,571,000 after purchasing an additional 892,764 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,290,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $560,975,000 after purchasing an additional 842,216 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,539,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,285,439,000 after purchasing an additional 600,396 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $189.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Cfra lowered their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $176.00 to $161.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.50.

In other news, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.23, for a total value of $35,057.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $758,924.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ADP traded up $1.55 on Monday, reaching $134.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,201,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,561,113. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $139.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $57.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.84. Automatic Data Processing has a fifty-two week low of $103.11 and a fifty-two week high of $182.32.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 47.51% and a net margin of 17.20%. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 66.79%.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

