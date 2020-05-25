Pegasus Partners Ltd. Boosts Position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL)

Pegasus Partners Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL) by 384.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,568 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,498 shares during the quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. owned approximately 0.33% of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF worth $1,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $236,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 8.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 6,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWL traded up $0.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $70.81. The company had a trading volume of 47,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,669. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.26. iShares Russell Top 200 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.77 and a fifty-two week high of $79.76.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

