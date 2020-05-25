Pegasus Partners Ltd. Has $45.30 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Pegasus Partners Ltd. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 23.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 175,308 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,520 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 17.8% of Pegasus Partners Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Pegasus Partners Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $45,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cohen Capital Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,601,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 10,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,547,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter.

IVV traded up $0.60 during trading on Monday, hitting $296.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,699,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,919,335. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $281.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $303.77. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $220.28 and a 12 month high of $340.63.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

